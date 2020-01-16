ASK AMY: New girlfriend wants to X ex’s texts

Pricey Amy: My boyfriend and I’ve been collectively for 3 months. We often speak about our future collectively, however there may be one factor getting in the way in which.

His ex, whom he broke up with practically eight months in the past, continues to textual content him.

At first it was nothing to fret about — it was merely texts arranging for when she would ship him funds of cash she owed him.

These days, messages are available practically daily, saying issues like, “I’m having a bad day, please answer this when you see it. I don’t know who else makes me feel safe.” Or, “I can’t wait to be with you again, baby.”

He has been very open with me about the entire thing, letting me learn his messages to her and telling me each time she texts him.

He by no means solutions her texts except it’s about cash, however his huge coronary heart will get in the way in which when she tries to control him into speaking to her.

I need so badly to textual content her myself and inform her to go away him alone, besides I do know that might be overstepping, and may imply that he would not get his cash repaid.

He says he’ll block her on all platforms when she has repaid him.

I fear that she could by no means pay him again the overall quantity in an effort to all the time have a purpose to speak to him.

— The New Girlfriend

Pricey Girlfriend: Your boyfriend is doing the best factor by being clear with you about these textual content messages. The draw back of him being so open with you is that you’ve taken on this drama.

You shouldn’t contact her. To start with, this isn’t your corporation. You don’t personal this man; you don’t have the best to inform somebody to not contact him.

It does appear to me, nonetheless, that an “I can’t wait to be with you again, baby” message needs to be met with a one-time “We have broken up. It’s time for you to move on” message (from him).

If he’s even passively stringing her alongside till she repays him, then he’s being nearly as manipulative as she is.

You don’t point out what amount of cash remains to be owed, however your boyfriend ought to let his ex proceed to pay her debt, after which he ought to contemplate stopping all contact — when she nonetheless has a minimal quantity left to pay. Forgiving that final cost may be in everybody’s greatest curiosity.

Pricey Amy: Our son-in-law “Steve’s” stepfather, “Tom,” is a person with whom my husband and I’ve had a cautious however cordial relationship for a few years.

Over the previous yr, Steve and Tom have had a significant falling out and Tom is banned from having any contact or relationship with Steve and his household (our daughter and grandkids). We assist Steve’s stand on this, since there was a troubled relationship between them for a few years.

Tom and his spouse “Martha” (Steve’s mom) are having marital points, however stay collectively for now.

All of us stay in the identical city and have performed many joint household gatherings (birthdays, holidays, and so forth.) collectively over time, till this latest rift.

Now Martha joins household social gatherings alone, so we now have had no interactions with Tom for over a yr.

Quickly Steve, our daughter and the grandkids are transferring out of state.

We’re not positive the right way to proceed to assist Steve’s household, by not socializing with Tom as soon as they’re gone. We’ve all the time had relationship with Martha.

Now that Steve and household aren’t current, ought to we proceed to exclude Tom?

What do we are saying to Martha once we invite her to gatherings, or if she invitations us to her home the place Tom may be current?

— It’s Sophisticated

Pricey Sophisticated: “Steve” is properly inside his rights to exclude his stepfather and to ask that you simply additionally exclude him if Steve and household will likely be current in your house.

Steve doesn’t get to insist that you could additionally exclude his stepfather when Steve will not be even within the state, nonetheless.

It’s best to behave in a approach that almost all honours your impartial relationship with “Martha.”

Pricey Amy: Ouch! I believed you have been somewhat too robust on “K in Colorado” the older man who’s pissed off as a result of so many individuals assume he’s his son’s grandfather. I hope you might be rethinking your reply to him.

— Stung

Pricey Stung: “K” used his frustration over this as a justification for belittling an chubby lady, in his son’s presence. I believe he wanted a actuality verify.