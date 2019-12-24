Ask Amy: Single parent worries about child’s gift imbalance

Expensive Amy: My ex-husband, “T,” and I’ve a 12-year-old son, “James.”

One motive we bought divorced is as a result of T wouldn’t contribute financially. He feels entitled and expects others to handle him and/or bail him out. I pay him little one assist.

On Christmas Eve, T takes James to go to his aspect of the household, the place they provide James presents. It’s imagined to be an trade, however T doesn’t convey something for James to present to his cousins. James simply collects items.

After we have been married, I purchased the items for the cousins, however now that we’re divorced, T brings James, all the time empty-handed.

He doesn’t even take a bottle of wine for the host. I really feel this sends a message of entitlement and inconsideration to James, which is how T operates on the planet.

James is a delicate child and may quickly notice the imbalance within the gift-giving. He solely sees his cousins annually, so there isn’t a different alternative to indicate generosity to them.

How ought to I deal with this? Ought to I purchase presents for James to take to his cousins? I don’t need them to suppose the presents are from T, who can be fantastic taking the credit score.

Ought to James use his allowance to purchase his cousins items? I need to present him that taking with out giving shouldn’t be an ethical worth.

— James’ Mother

Expensive Mother: You need to ask your son, “When you see your cousins this year, wouldn’t you like to bring some gifts for them?”

Ask him to sit down down with you, make a listing, observe the ages, and brainstorm about reasonably priced items these cousins may like.

Sure, I do imagine that “James” ought to a minimum of assist to pay for these items. He’ll really feel higher if he does. (A few of my most memorable items from younger family members have come from the Greenback Retailer.) James may even discover one thing (a dish towel, or a mug) for the hosts.

You appear to know and care about what it does to an individual’s shallowness once they obtain — however by no means give. Your ex clearly doesn’t perceive this, and doesn’t care.

Serving to your son to know and undertake YOUR values is your job.

Don’t fear about whether or not “T” will take credit score for this. Your son is sufficiently old to tell apart between the dad or mum who cares about others, and the dad or mum who solely cares about himself. Your work behind the scenes shall be your quiet good deed this Christmas.

Expensive Amy: I’m early in my restoration from alcohol habit. Like lots of alcoholics, I’m nervous about deal with the vacations. It has been a few years since I’ve confronted the partying and celebrations with no drink in my hand.

I’m fairly nervous about this. Ought to I simply not attend this yr?

— Recovering

Expensive Recovering: Sure, the vacation season appears to supply all types of triggers and challenges for alcoholics, addicts, disordered eaters, and survivors of dysfunction.

Self-care throughout this anxious time is significant. The truth is, your fundamental overindulgence throughout this season needs to be towards caring for your self.

Keep away from events for those who don’t really feel geared up to deal with the temptation.

For those who do attend, have a sober-supportive buddy convey a non-alcoholic drink to you (for those who don’t need to go to the bar). You may need to convey your individual seltzer and cranberry juice, so you may all the time have a full glass.

Have a listing of assist conferences readily available. Plan an exit technique from a celebration, and for those who really feel confused, go away quietly and attend a gathering, go for a stroll or to the health club, of head straight to your joyful and secure place.

Do not forget that the season itself is made up of single days, every of which you’re going to get by — one by one — by working your program.

Expensive Amy: Not too long ago you wrote an merchandise in your column (responding to “Finger Lakes Fan”) defending your use of the phrase “they” to indicate a singular individual with out referring to the individual’s gender.

That is ridiculous and complicated to your readers. You need to both check with a particular gender, or it’s best to write “he/she” for those who aren’t certain.

— Fed Up

Expensive Fed Up: I’m not asking readers about which phrases to make use of when referring to an individual whose gender isn’t identified or designated.

I’m saying which phrase I exploit (“they”), so readers can regulate.

By the way in which, Merriam-Webster has simply declared “they” to be their “word of the year.” It’s time to get used to it.

(You possibly can e mail Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or ship a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Field 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can even observe her on Twitter @askingamy or Fb.)