ASK AMY: Single parent worries about child’s gift imbalance

Pricey Amy: My ex-husband, “T,” and I’ve a 12-year-old son, “James.”

One motive we obtained divorced is as a result of T wouldn’t contribute financially. He feels entitled and expects others to maintain him and/or bail him out. I pay him little one assist.

On Christmas Eve, T takes James to go to his facet of the household, the place they offer James presents. It’s imagined to be an change, however T doesn’t carry something for James to provide to his cousins. James simply collects items.

Once we had been married, I purchased the items for the cousins, however now that we’re divorced, T brings James, all the time empty-handed.

He doesn’t even take a bottle of wine for the host. I really feel this sends a message of entitlement and inconsideration to James, which is how T operates on this planet.

James is a delicate child and would possibly quickly understand the imbalance within the gift-giving. He solely sees his cousins yearly, so there isn’t any different alternative to point out generosity to them.

How ought to I deal with this? Ought to I purchase presents for James to take to his cousins? I don’t need them to assume the presents are from T, who can be superb taking the credit score.

Ought to James use his allowance to purchase his cousins items? I wish to present him that taking with out giving just isn’t an ethical worth.

— James’ Mother

Pricey Mother: You must ask your son, “When you see your cousins this year, wouldn’t you like to bring some gifts for them?”

Ask him to sit down down with you, make a listing, word the ages, and brainstorm about inexpensive items these cousins would possibly like.

Sure, I do imagine that “James” ought to at the least assist to pay for these items. He’ll really feel higher if he does. (A few of my most memorable items from younger relations have come from the Greenback Retailer.) James would possibly even discover one thing (a dish towel, or a mug) for the hosts.

You appear to grasp and care about what it does to an individual’s shallowness after they obtain — however by no means give. Your ex clearly doesn’t perceive this, and doesn’t care.

Serving to your son to grasp and undertake YOUR values is your job.

Don’t fear about whether or not “T” will take credit score for this. Your son is sufficiently old to tell apart between the guardian who cares about others, and the guardian who solely cares about himself. Your work behind the scenes will likely be your quiet good deed this Christmas.

Pricey Amy: I’m early in my restoration from alcohol dependancy. Like a whole lot of alcoholics, I’m anxious about the best way to deal with the vacations. It has been a few years since I’ve confronted the partying and celebrations with no drink in my hand.

I’m fairly nervous about this. Ought to I simply not attend this yr?

— Recovering

Pricey Recovering: Sure, the vacation season appears to supply all kinds of triggers and challenges for alcoholics, addicts, disordered eaters, and survivors of dysfunction.

Self-care throughout this annoying time is significant. In truth, your principal overindulgence throughout this season needs to be towards taking good care of your self.

Keep away from events for those who don’t really feel outfitted to deal with the temptation.

Should you do attend, have a sober-supportive buddy carry a non-alcoholic drink to you (for those who don’t wish to go to the bar). You would possibly wish to carry your individual seltzer and cranberry juice, so you possibly can all the time have a full glass.

Have a listing of assist conferences available. Plan an exit technique from a celebration, and for those who really feel burdened, depart quietly and attend a gathering, go for a stroll or to the health club, of head straight to your comfortable and secure place.

Do not forget that the season itself is made up of single days, every of which you’re going to get by way of — one after the other — by working your program.

Pricey Amy: Not too long ago you wrote an merchandise in your column (responding to “Finger Lakes Fan”) defending your use of the phrase “they” to indicate a singular individual with out referring to the individual’s gender.

That is ridiculous and complicated to your readers. You must both confer with a selected gender, or it’s best to write “he/she” for those who aren’t certain.

— Fed Up

Pricey Fed Up: I’m not asking readers about which phrases to make use of when referring to an individual whose gender isn’t recognized or designated.

I’m saying which phrase I take advantage of (“they”), so readers can regulate.

By the way in which, Merriam-Webster has simply declared “they” to be their “word of the year.” It’s time to get used to it.