ASK DR ELLIE: She was given the jab – so why did my daughter get HPV? 

My daughter had her HPV vaccination six years in the past. Earlier than Christmas she had a smear take a look at – and it seems she has the virus. How might this have occurred? The GP says it’s not an pressing downside and hasn’t given her remedy, however I’m anxious. Assist!

Please don’t fear, your daughter has had the right data.

HPV isn’t just one virus. There are the truth is 40 differing kinds, and every has a definite quantity, comparable to HPV 1.

13 of those varieties are what we name high-risk HPV, which means they’re recognized to trigger cancers.

Two particularly – HPV 16 and 18 – account for 70 per cent of all cervical cancers.

When your daughter was vaccinated six years in the past, her jab could have contained 4 totally different HPV varieties – 16, 18, 6 and 11.

In fact this nonetheless leaves 9 strains of HPV which your daughter gained’t be vaccinated in opposition to, however a vaccination for all 13 high-risk varieties isn’t obtainable. There’s hope for one sooner or later.

In England, cervical screening goals to detect high-risk HPV.

Every pattern is examined first for HPV earlier than the cervix cells are examined. If HPV is detected, the cells are then carefully examined for irregular or presumably pre-cancerous modifications – whether or not or not the affected person has had the vaccine or not.

If all the things is regular, a smear will likely be taken once more after a yr, to examine once more.

For most individuals, HPV is cleared inside two years, so it’s potential that subsequent time, HPV gained’t be detected.

For extra data and reassurance, go to the web site jostrust.org.

I’m recovering from a chilly and attempting to get again into train. However each time I bend down, my head feels very heavy and I get a bit light-headed. Is that this the remnants of the chilly or is there one thing extra severe occurring?

It isn’t uncommon to really feel dizzy or heavy-headed shortly after you’ve had a chilly. Normally, it occurs due to lingering mucus or an an infection within the sinuses or the ear.

If these signs seem when bending down, the issue is almost certainly to be related to the sinuses.

These are small, air-filled cavities inside the cranium bones and beneath the brow, cheeks and behind the eyes.

They usually turn into infected throughout a chilly, resulting in a sense of heaviness or congestion in these areas.

Sinus ache often looks like a sort of strain within the areas beneath the face the place the sinuses sit.

Bending ahead could make the strain worse, just because the burden of your head provides to the strain.

Sinus congestion often takes about three weeks to resolve.

Utilizing a saline sinus rinse, obtainable at pharmacies, to flush out the sinuses might help the each day signs of heaviness.

Steam inhalation – leaning over a bowl of scorching water and respiratory within the steam – can be helpful for clearing the mucus. Feeling light-headed can be the fault of our stability mechanisms. These are managed inside the internal ear in an space referred to as the labyrinth, the place there’s a set of fluid-filled channels.

The motion or stillness of this fluid sends nerve alerts to the mind, to inform it whether or not we’re transferring, standing nonetheless, spinning spherical and even standing on our head.

It isn’t unusual for a virus comparable to a chilly to unfold to the labyrinth and trigger labyrinthitis – an irritation of this stability mechanism. This might trigger some dizziness, particularly throughout some positions when exercising.

Labyrinthitis often passes inside roughly three weeks with no remedy aside from relaxation and time.

If signs linger for greater than a month after the chilly has handed, it’s price speaking to your GP.

I’m often a giant fan of Netflix exhibits, however the newest one ought to include a well being warning.

The queen of spurious science, Gwyneth Paltrow, is to launch her very personal Netflix TV collection, which is able to promote her wacky concepts about well being and wellness, it was revealed final week.

The present, obtainable on the finish of this month, relies on the actress’s controversial well being web site Goop, which has been extensively criticised by medical consultants for its unscientific claims.

The present is predicted to incorporate outlandish remedies – exorcisms and so-called vitality therapeutic are simply two that make me shudder.