ASK Italian restaurant fined £40,000 for selling lobster dish made of white fish misleading

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:14 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:30 EST, 15 January 2020

A Excessive Road restaurant chain has been fined £40,000 for deceptive prospects by promoting a lobster dish that was made largely of white fish.

ASK Italian, which boasts 112 eating places throughout the UK, described its £14.95 Aragosta e Gamberoni dish as ‘lobster and king prawns in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of chilli’.

However a Buying and selling Requirements inspection revealed the dish accommodates simply 70p price of lobster, which solely accounted for 35 per cent of the dish.

Inspectors discovered 34 per cent of the meal was white fish typically used to make crab sticks and styled to look and style like lobster.

Azzuri Eating places Restricted, which trades as ASK Italian, was fined £40,000 after admitting misleadingly describing meals at Swansea Magistrates Court docket.

ASK Italian, which boasts 112 eating places throughout the UK, described its £14.95 Aragosta e Gamberoni dish as ‘lobster and king prawns in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of chilli’

However a Buying and selling Requirements inspection revealed the dish accommodates simply 70p price of lobster, which solely accounted for 35 per cent of the dish

The court docket heard the corporate had made £3million from promoting the dish because it was placed on the menu in 2014.

The cost coated the interval between 1 December 2016 and 20 March 2019 when Swansea Buying and selling Requirements alerted ASK and it was now not made accessible.

The dearth of lobster within the dish, which solely price £2.84 however was the most costly on the menu, was noticed by a Swansea Council buying and selling requirements officer throughout a routine go to.

Lee Reynolds, prosecuting, mentioned the council officer selected Aragosta e Gamberoni – which was described on the menu as ‘lobster and king prawns in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of chilli’.

Mr Reynolds mentioned: ‘The officer was proven the uncooked substances however to her it didn’t seem like or resemble lobster meat so she requested to see the unique packaging.

‘When the inspector was proven the pack it turned out to be one thing referred to as Lobster Sensations, which described itself as ‘A scrumptious mix of actual lobster and lobster flavoured seafood made with surimi, a totally cooked fish protein’.

The court docket heard the precise lobster content material of the frozen sensation is 35 per cent, with an analogous quantity of white fish, after which substances comparable to potato starch and soy protein.

He mentioned: ‘This was being offered as lobster all through the nationwide chain of eating places.

‘We are saying customers didn’t get what the buyer was entitled to count on when ordering the dish. They weren’t receiving, we are saying, correct lobster.’

The dearth of lobster within the dish, which solely price £2.84 however was the most costly on the menu, was noticed by a Swansea Council buying and selling requirements officer throughout a routine go to to the native department (pictured)

Swansea Magistrates Court docket heard customers had been ‘misled’ concerning the true nature of the dish and its low cost substances – however the firm insists it was a ‘labelling mistake’, and there was no intention to deceive.

ASK apologised and accepted that regardless of white fish, the menu description was incomplete and prone to mislead.

Azzurri Eating places Ltd, registered in Chapel Road, London, pleaded responsible to promoting a meals with a deceptive label, opposite to the Meals Security Act 1990.

Oliver Campbell, for ASK, mentioned the agency apologised for and regretted the ‘error’ it had made.

He mentioned it had been a ‘mistake within the description given to the dish’ and there had been no intention to mislead.

Mr Campbell mentioned the agency ‘strongly denied’ there had been a monetary motivation behind the offending.

He advised the court docket the corporate had a turnover of £260 million per yr, with Ask accounting for £94 million of that.

It denied having a monetary motivation and mentioned the merchandise had the bottom revenue margin of all of the restaurant’s pasta dishes, including there was no well being and security danger related to this case.

District decide Neale Thomas mentioned in his view the best way the dish had been described on the menu by the agency was a ‘deliberate motion’, and that it ‘falsely represented’ the character of the meals.

However he mentioned he was not satisfied there was ‘proof of profiteering’ by the corporate in its actions.