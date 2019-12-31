ASK TONY: My mobile caught fire in the car – but Samsung blames me!

My Samsung telephone was solely a 12 months outdated when it spontaneously caught fireplace within the footwell of my automobile.

I put it there after receiving a telephone name (whereas stopped, in fact), however as I drove off I seen a wierd odor.

I realised the gadget was on fireplace, and my first response was to throw it out of the window to cease the hearth spreading. It was not plugged in on the time.

Hearth the telephone up: One reader says her Samsung telephone had solely caught fireplace on account of an ‘external impact’, having presumably been run over by a automobile after it had been thrown out of the window

I purchased it from Tesco, so I despatched it to the agency’s restore staff, however they instructed me there was nothing they may do. They instructed I contact Samsung because it was a public legal responsibility concern.

Following a number of emails, Samsung ultimately instructed me the telephone had solely caught fireplace on account of an ‘external impact’, having presumably been run over by a automobile after I had thrown it out of the window. I wouldn’t simply throw my telephone out of a window! Why would I try this?

P.O., Eastleigh.

Samsung is refusing to budge or take any accountability. It says this was an remoted incident by which injury to the gadget was ‘a result of external reasons’ not associated to your telephone, a Galaxy J3.

It says the injury to the entrance panel signifies it was separated from the gadget previous to ignition. A spokesman says the agency ‘takes customer safety very seriously’.

Martyn Allen, technical director at Electrical Security First, says: ‘While a sudden failure without some kind of impact is very unusual, it is possible for a smartphone battery to fail without being plugged in.’

He says the easiest way to keep away from accidents together with your smartphone is just to purchase chargers direct from the producer or a good retailer, and to not go away the gadget to cost in a single day or on delicate, flammable surfaces.

If there are any technical consultants on the market who wish to examine the telephone, we’d welcome a second opinion.

You have got YOUR say A Cash Mail article from December 18 Each week Cash Mail receives tons of of your letters and emails about our tales. Listed below are some about financial savings accounts that pay a pittance. In case you nonetheless put your hard-earned cash right into a financial savings account you must get up. In case you have time in your facet, a low-cost world tracker might be one of the best answer. S. N., Manchester. I, for one, am glad the banks are paying poor rates of interest — it has compelled me to cease and take into consideration the place I put my cash. I make investments what I used to save lots of in money Isas. Over time, the returns are far higher. R. P., Bradford. Premium Bonds are a very good possibility should you purchase at the very least £10,000 value. They’re useful for stashing money away over a short while interval and you’ll promote them on-line in a short time. The cash can be again in your account inside three days. W. M., Winchester. Some individuals who have cash in financial savings accounts don’t put it there for the rates of interest. Now we have about £2,000 in our financial institution’s saving account earmarked for a giant buy. We make investments the remainder and earn about 6 per cent annually. S. J., by e-mail. When the banks minimize rates of interest to refill their very own coffers, we assumed it was a short lived measure. Years later, the charges are nonetheless dropping. Pensioners who saved to complement their earnings have been robbed. C. B., Lancashire. I began gathering gold bars 12 years in the past. That was as a result of I knew rates of interest wouldn’t yo-yo. General, gold is an effective funding. One of the best Excessive Avenue charges I’ve discovered are on the Costco web site! B. P., Birmingham. In case you’re involved, you need to examine what charges are on provide and be ready to modify to an account which pays out extra. In case you don’t take care of your cash, it gained’t take care of itself. J. J., Farnborough.

I joined the RAC breakdown service in September. In October I contacted them at round 9am as I had a puncture. By 11am they hadn’t come so I rang once more and mentioned I needed to gather my granddaughter. They replied: ‘Can’t you ship another person for her?’ My neighbour got here to assist. I cancelled the call-out at 11.35am. I complained, however they responded that it was out of their management.

On November four, my automobile broke down. I had my daughter and two-year-old granddaughter with me. It was a freezing night and we had no heating because the automobile wouldn’t begin.

We rang RAC a couple of instances and mentioned our telephone was operating out of battery, and we have been in a rural space. Nobody got here, and ultimately they mentioned it might be after midnight earlier than they may get to us. Fortunately a passing pick-up truck stopped and introduced us and the automobile residence — we paid him £30. I’ve written and acquired commonplace responses and since joined Inexperienced Flag.

RAC has refused to refund me because the agency mentioned I’ve used the service, regardless that on each events no person got here out.

D.B., by e-mail.

What a stunning excuse for a service. You instructed RAC that you just have been with a two-year-old and it nonetheless couldn’t be bothered to prioritise your name. No marvel you cancelled your membership. To all intents and functions, it was nugatory.

RAC instructed me: ‘We’ve spoken to your reader and apologised for not offering the service we satisfaction ourselves on. Now we have agreed to refund the price of her membership and the restoration cost.’

That’s the least the agency needs to be doing. It ought to simply be grateful nothing worse occurred, as you have been compelled to simply accept the goodwill of a stranger late at night time.

My son and I acquired a letter from Halifax in August saying we have been entitled to a PPI fee, which might quickly be acquired.

A cheque arrived in our joint names, however clearly we have now by no means had a joint account.

I requested Halifax to make a fee in my title as my son now lives overseas. We despatched a letter from him agreeing to this however have acquired no response.

C. S., Prestatyn.

Halifax’s PPI staff has reviewed your case and apologises for the delay. Because the mortgage was in your joint names the cheque was despatched to each prospects.

Halifax accepts it has taken too lengthy to concern a brand new cheque and has supplied you with a £50 goodwill gesture along with the £2,519 redress for PPI misselling.

A Halifax spokesman says: ‘As the joint loan was held in both names, we issued the PPI redress payment to both parties. We are sorry for the delay in providing a replacement cheque after Mrs S explained the circumstances.’

Straight to the Level On October 15, I paid the Pubshop Catalogue £110.82 for a set of knives for my grandson’s birthday (he’s a chef). It mentioned supply can be one to 5 days, however after 14 days I acquired an e-mail saying the product can be out of inventory till December 12. I requested for a refund, which I used to be instructed can be forthcoming, however have heard nothing since. G. S., Kent. The Pubshop says you have got now been refunded. It says the method was ongoing on the time you contacted us. It has been months since I upgraded my cell phone, but each time I flip it on I get the identical textual content messages from Vodafone welcoming me to my new contract. It’s so annoying — please are you able to assist? A.S., Co. Durham. After weeks of backwards and forwards, Vodafone has lastly admitted that there was a difficulty together with your handset, apologised and changed it at no additional value. It has additionally paid you £250 for the inconvenience brought about. My daughter and I attempted to benefit from Nationwide’s Advocate a Pal perk. After first opening a FlexDirect account I later went to a department to downgrade to a free account after I found I must pay additional for journey insurance coverage as a result of I’m over 70. 4 months on, my daughter and I are but to obtain our £100 bonuses and I’m nonetheless paying a £13 month-to-month price. R.H., Glasgow. Nationwide says it by no means acquired your Advocate a Pal type and that as a result of just one Direct Debit was arrange, you by no means truly certified for the bonus. Nonetheless, it has apologised for the extent of service you acquired and admits somebody ought to have defined you weren’t eligible and your account ought to have been downgraded sooner. It has now paid you £150 in compensation and refunded £52 in charges. My power provider despatched me a letter threatening to chop me off as a result of I owe cash. SSE has now mentioned my account is in arrears and needs me to pay £139 a month — £36 additional — to convey it updated. That is extortionate — I reside alone. G. S., Rotherham. SSE says your account was initially arrange with an estimated utilization that was a lot decrease than your precise consumption. You joined by a third-party switching web site so it was unable to confirm the accuracy of the estimate whenever you utilized. It has now lowered the repayments to make them extra reasonably priced and apologised for the inconvenience.

