ASK ZELDA: Our relationships expert Zelda West-Meads answers your questions

By Zelda West-Meads for The Mail on Sunday

18 January 2020

You probably have an issue, electronic mail [email protected] Zelda reads all of your letters however regrets that she can’t reply all of them personally

My girlfriend needs us to cool down… however I’m undecided

I’m 47 and my girlfriend, who’s 35, needs us to get married and purchase a home however I’m reluctant. We’ve got been collectively for two years. She is variety, intelligent and I like her very a lot, however the issue is that I used to be in an abusive relationship for greater than ten years with a lady who continually criticised and yelled at me. I wished to depart her for a really very long time however every time I attempted to go, she threatened to hurt herself and I’d do precisely what she wished and keep. Ultimately, she left me for another person as a result of I one way or the other managed to withstand her calls for to marry her. I used to be so relieved however I used to be left very shaken and it took me 4 years to start courting once more. I really need my girlfriend to be blissful and I do know she is considering kids as nicely, however I’m frightened that issues may all go unsuitable once more – my ex appeared pretty at first till she confirmed her true colors. There are additionally different problems: we each personal properties in numerous elements of London and, in fact, we’d every should promote if we had been going to purchase a home collectively. I’m terrified of giving up my dwelling and shifting in with my girlfriend, as a result of if we broke up I might be caught proudly owning a home together with her and have nowhere of my very own to flee to.



It’s completely comprehensible that you’re anxious about committing. You will have clearly been harm and it has left scars. However your girlfriend sounds pretty and I’m certain that it’s simply worry that’s holding you again. There are a number of methods which you could inform whether or not she is completely different out of your ex. For example, does she welcome your family and friends into your life collectively? Have you ever met her household and mates? In that case, do you want them and does she have good relationships with them? Has she had earlier long-term relationships and the way did they finish? Controlling folks – like your ex – are inclined to isolate their companions from others and blame everybody round them when issues go unsuitable. It could be a disgrace to lose your girlfriend for those who love her, so discuss to her about this and clarify how nervous you’re and why. If she understands then that is additional proof of her kindness. If you’re actually frightened about promoting your own home, you might all the time recommend that you simply each let your properties for a yr and share a rented dwelling to see how issues go. At 35, she received’t wish to wait ages earlier than having kids, and if that is one thing that you really want then you definitely shouldn’t go away it too lengthy both. In the event you want extra assist counselling may assist, however it might be that each one you want is your girlfriend’s love and an additional shot of braveness.

I can’t cease fascinated about my youthful man

I used to be actually down after my 30-year marriage ended, then I started a relationship with a a lot youthful colleague. He was enjoyable, pretty, caring and the intercourse was wonderful. I used to be on prime of the world. Nevertheless, a few months later, he bought his dream job and moved away, ending our relationship. I really feel completely bereft, not simply emotionally however sexually too. I lengthy to have intercourse with him a lot that typically it is sort of a bodily ache. I did go to go to him as soon as and we ended up in mattress collectively – it felt nice but it surely didn’t final. I had thought that a part of my life was over. Is there one thing unsuitable with me?

No, there’s nothing unsuitable with you. I think that as you had been rising aside out of your husband for maybe a number of years, intercourse had change into rare and possibly boring, too. Then this man got here alongside and reawakened your sexual need. It felt implausible, so now that the connection has ended you’re significantly conscious of what you’re lacking. A brand new fling after a divorce can really feel fantastic, restore self-confidence and make you’re feeling fascinating once more – however sadly when that ends, it brings again all of the ache of the wedding in addition to the lack of the brand new relationship. Consider me, the harm will ultimately reduce, however maintain on to the actual fact that this relationship has proven you which you could be beloved and desired once more. So be open to assembly another person, however please resist the temptation of visiting your ex.