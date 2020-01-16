ASOS’ new ‘see my fit’ feature lets you view clothes on SIXTEEN different body types

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

ASOS has been praised over a brand new buying characteristic that enables prospects to view garments on 16 completely different physique sorts.

The ‘See My Match’ instrument is at present out there on 800 completely different kinds because the UK-based e-retailer works to enhance physique variety on its web site.

Clients click on on a button together with a product preview to pick out a mannequin that higher represents their private physique sort.

The fashions vary from a measurement four to 18 and from 5ft 1in to 5ft 9in.

The transfer has been broadly praised on Twitter, with one delighted buyer hailing the retailer as ‘forward of the curve’.

One posted: ‘ASOS is constantly forward of the sport on insuring prospects can see their product in use and on completely different physique sorts.’

One other tweeted: ‘Wow. That is spectacular.’

Asos informed The Impartial that the augmented actuality instrument, by Zeekit, digitally maps the product onto the mannequin, as if it’s a actual .

Nonetheless some critics declare the choice to not truly the merchandise on completely different physique sorts means it’s tough to precisely decide the dimensions and match of every piece.

Tim Carey, senior content material supervisor at Asos Studios, stated in an announcement: ‘With this trial of See My Match, we’re utilizing the most recent AR expertise to place the facility in our prospects’ arms, to allow them to select to view a costume on the mannequin that they most determine with in a means that would not be doable utilizing conventional model-shooting strategies.’

ASOS first trialed an identical service in 2018 once they allowed prospects to see the identical merchandise of clothes on 4 completely different fashions.

Yael Vizel, CEO at Zeekit, added: ‘Along with ASOS, we’ve a shared mission to make on-line trend as personalised and easy-to-use as doable for patrons. With our patented, synthetic intelligence-based AR expertise powering See My Match, we are able to join the dots between what you see when buying and what you obtain at dwelling, giving prospects extra confidence in buying the merchandise they love.’