Aspen service-industry workers finding strength, relief in mental health gathering

December 26, 2019
By Maddie Vincent, The Aspen Occasions

Simply earlier than 11:30 a.m. Monday, greater than 20 individuals sat in chairs and on couches bunched collectively within the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar.

Most greeted one another with hugs and hellos; others settled in straight away.

They had been there for an additional Hospitality Issues assembly, an consciousness effort began by Lindze Letherman, basic supervisor at Hooch, and Quinn Gallagher, bartender at Hooch, in response to shedding a number of of their mates and repair colleagues to suicide.

By way of the bi-monthly conferences within the Hooch bar area, which function visitor audio system and open-ended dialog, Letherman and Gallagher hope to create a extra conducive setting to discussing psychological well-being with their friends. Monday’s assembly was the fifth one prior to now few months.

“We wanted to at least try to get the community together to start talking and realizing that it’s OK to not be OK,” Letherman stated.

