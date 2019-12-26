Assad’s top aide says the US has no right’ to Syrian oil

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Printed: 05:01 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:02 EST, 26 December 2019

A high adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has stated the US has ‘completely no proper’ to Syria’s oil and warns of ‘operations’ in opposition to American troops.

Bouthaina Shaaban, Assad’s high political and media aide, has stated that US President Donald Trump is ‘speaking about stealing [the oil]’ when discussing plans to increase navy operations in Syria and that the nation ‘has completely no proper; it’s our oil’.

She additionally cautioned there could possibly be ‘widespread opposition and operations in opposition to the American occupiers of our oil’.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump repeated his assertion that he ‘saved the oil’ inside Syrian territory.

The president proclaimed: ‘We will do with the oil that we would like’ – though the Pentagon stated final month that Syrian Democratic Forces have been getting income generated by oil services occupied inside Syria.

A file picture from June 2016 reveals Bouthaina Shaaban posing for a photograph throughout an interview with Kyodo Information in Damascus. Shaaban has accused the US of planning to steal Syrian oil

US President Donald Trump solutions questions from reporters after making a video name to troops stationed worldwide on the Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Seashore Florida on Tuesday. Trump beforehand stated that ‘We will do with the oil what we would like’, referring to the oil fields in northern Syria

Pictured: A view of the Al Omar Oil Discipline in Deir ez-Zor, Syria from July 19, 2018. In October, Trump abruptly withdrew the vast majority of the US Armed Forces from Syria. Shortly after, the Pentagon introduced that 600 troopers have been staying put to protect the nation’s oil fields

In October, Trump abruptly withdrew the vast majority of the US Armed Forces from Syria. Shortly after, the Pentagon introduced that 600 troopers have been staying put to protect the nation’s oil fields.

Shaaban instructed NBCnews that Assad felt Syria ought to be ‘completely and fully liberated from international occupiers’. She then listed ‘terrorists’, ‘Turks’, and ‘the People’ on this class.

Shaaban stated the Syrian battle, which has raged since 2011, was not targetted in opposition to Assad however in opposition to the nation and its individuals.

Because the begin of the warfare, greater than 600,000 individuals have been killed. Worldwide rights’ teams have accused Assad of deploying chemical weapons in opposition to his individuals.

A handout picture reveals Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout an interview on 28 November 2019. Worldwide rights’ teams have accused Assad of utilizing chemical weapons in opposition to his personal inhabitants through the eight yr warfare which has ravaged by means of Syria

Now that ISIS have been pushed from Syria and the final insurgent stronghold in Idlib is surrounded by Syrian forces, the adviser stated the method of rebuilding the war-ravaged nation will start.

Nevertheless, she added that solely nations pleasant to Damascus through the warfare, like China and Russia, might be invited to assist rebuild.

At the moment, Shaaban instructed the Each day Sabah that Syria has begun an oil and fuel exploration venture within the Mediterranean with Russian firms.