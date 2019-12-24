Assam 5th Grader Writes To UN Secretary General Over Citizenship Violence

Yashvir Aalam Islam talked about cases of police brutality in Assam throughout anti-Citizenship Act protests

Guwahati:

A fifth-grade scholar in Assam has written an open letter to the UN Secretary-Normal over the violence that has gripped his state following protests in opposition to the newly amended citizenship regulation. The coed’s emotional letter, written amid violence and curfew, urges the United Nations to intervene and restore normalcy to his state.

Yashvir Aalam Islam, a scholar of Guwahati’s Don Bosco College stated this was the primary time he has seen his metropolis this fashion. “My heart was weeping when I saw my homeland, Assam, burning,” he stated. The boy goes on to say the cases of police brutality; using tear fuel, water cannons and rubber bullets in opposition to protesters, including that 5 folks have been killed in police motion.

“Sir, no one is hearing our people’s voice… I want my happy life back, weekend cinema, KFC treat by my parents…We are feeling helpless because no one is there to listen to us,” the boy wrote in his letter, a replica of which has been emailed to Secretary-Normal Antonio Guterres.

Yashvir Aalam Islam’s mom Afrida Hussian stated she helped him ship the letter to the UN Secretary-Normal

“I had read in my social studies class about (the) UN and what it does and how one can write to (the) UN in days of (a) humanitarian crisis. That day while returning from school I saw in front of me violent protests and policing firing. I spoke to an uncle he advised me to write to (the) UN,” Yashvir informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

His mom Afrida Hussian, a journalist, stated she supported his initiative and helped him ship the letter to UN Secretary-Normal. “I helped him by mailing it to (the) UN from my email ID since he does not have access to the internet. But later, I helped him open an email account and mail it again…It is not a standalone case, think about the situation the kids have gone through even adults were traumatised,” stated Ms Hussian who runs a information portal primarily based in Guwahati.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’s going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure. The controversial regulation has triggered protests throughout the Northeast the place folks worry the regulation will lead to an enormous inflow of immigrants from Bangladesh and alter their demography, robbing them of their id.