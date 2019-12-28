Assam BJP MLA Accused Of Provoking Supporters Against Protesters

Protests towards the Citizenship Act started within the Northeast, with Guwahati as its epicentre.

Guwahati:

A civil society group has filed a police grievance towards an Assam BJP MLA for allegedly exhorting supporters to hit again at Citizenship Act protesters.

The grievance towards Mrinal Saikia, who represents Khumtia constituency within the Assam meeting, was filed in Nagaon after a video of the speech was broadly circulated on social media. In it, he’s heard telling BJP staff to pay again tenfold to any protester who dares assault them.

“Our workers have tolerated a lot in these days. If anyone comes to burn down your house now, you do the same to them. If they try to hit or even touch any one of our workers, you hit at least ten of them. We are more in number. Ten miscreants don’t represent the general public,” he stated on the meet in Chabua, the place BJP MLA Binod Hazarika’s home was burnt down.

A senior police officer confirmed receiving the grievance. “We will investigate it and do the needful,” he stated.

The opposition Congress stated that the Sarbananda Sonowal authorities ought to act towards Mrinal Saikia as a result of it had warned of stringent punishment for anyone upsetting additional violence. “From the video, it is clear that the BJP MLA was trying to provoke party supporters against protesters. The government should act against him,” Debabrata Saikia, chief of the opposition within the Assam meeting, informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Mrinal Saikia has tried to underplay the controversy, accusing the media of blowing the problem out of proportion.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.