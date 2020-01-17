Assam Cabinet Expansion Likely Today, Governor To Administer Oath

Sarbananda Sonowal-led authorities is more likely to see some information faces inducted within the cupboard (File)

Guwahati:

The Assam Cupboard enlargement is more likely to be held at the moment with Governor Jagdish Mukhi administering oath to ministers.

On this main reshuffle of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led state authorities, whereas a couple of ministers could lose their portfolios, some information faces are more likely to be inducted within the Cupboard in opposition to the present vacancies.

As per stories, Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka and Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan are more likely to be the brand new inductees.

Sarbhog MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass will likely be reappointed as chief of Assam unit of BJP for one more three years as his time period ended on December 16 final yr.