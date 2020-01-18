Assam Chief Minister Inducts Two New Leaders As Ministers In Cabinet

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s ministry acquired two new ministers at the moment. (File)

Guwahati:

Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan had been sworn in as ministers in Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s ministry.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of workplace and secrecy to the 2 new ministers at a easy ceremony within the Darbar Corridor of the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati.

Each the leaders had been sworn in as ministers of state with unbiased cost.

Amongst these current on the event had been the chief minister, Finance and Well being Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Tradition Minister Naba Kumar Doley, BJP president Ranjeet Dass and MPs Queen Oja and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Mr Kishan and Mr Mohan are first time MLAs and signify Tinsukia and Mahmora meeting constituencies respectively.

Whereas Mr Kishan hails from the tea tribe group, Mr Mohan represents the Ahom group.

They change Pallab Lochan Das, from the tea group, and Tapan Gogoi, an Ahom, who had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Tezpur and Jorhat parliamentary constituencies respectively.

With this the energy of the ministry has elevated to 18, together with the chief minister, with 12 from the BJP and three every from the alliance companions Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo Folks’s Entrance.