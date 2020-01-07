Assam Government Claims Over 3 Lakh “Ghost Children” In State-Run Schools

Round three lakh college students have been recognized as “ghosts” in Assam (Representational)

Guwahati, Assam:

The Assam authorities on Monday claimed that over three lakh “ghost children” have been enrolled in state authorities colleges beneath the earlier Congress-led regime, suggesting an enormous corruption scandal.

In a press assertion issued by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s workplace, the federal government alleged that it has discovered that that the earlier administration had confirmed these pretend figures in authorities colleges for embezzling public cash within the identify of textual content books, mid-day meals, uniforms for these non-existent college students.

Talking out strongly towards corruption, Chief Minister Sonowal mentioned that strict motion could be taken towards these discovered responsible.

Mr Sonowal on Monday reviewed the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Assam which incorporates Elementary, Secondary and Instructor Training Departments.

Within the assembly, officers mentioned that the variety of college students learning in authorities and provincialised colleges in 2018-19 was round 46 lakh, decrease than the 49 lakh determine of 2016-17 session.

The Chief Minister was knowledgeable that greater than three lakh college students have been recognized as “ghosts” who have been registered throughout the earlier state authorities regime, the press assertion additional added.

It was highlighted within the assembly that the Training Division had recognized round 86 lakh out-of-school kids of whom round 63 lakh kids have been introduced into the formal schooling system until December 2019, the Chief Minister’s workplace additional added.