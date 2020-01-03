Assam May Ask Centre To Ban PFI Group Over Citizenship Protest Violence

Assam Citizenship Protests: Public property was broken in vandalism following the protests.

Guwahati:

The Assam authorities on Friday indicated that it’s planning to jot down to the centre to ban controversial group In style Entrance of India ( PFI) if investigations discover its position in inciting violence and vandalism the throughout anti-Citizenship Act protests within the state.

The state authorities had earlier named PFI and its college students wing – the Campus Entrance of India ( CFI) – as one of many teams behind violent protests. Two leaders of the group had been additionally arrested.

Uttar Pradesh – the place a number of individuals had been killed in protests in opposition to the citizenship act – had additionally urged the centre to ban the group for allegedly instigating violence in Lucknow.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the police have discovered proof of the group’s involvement in violence. “The day we cracked down upon PFI, violent protests and vandalism stopped. The police have got electronic evidence of PFI’s involvement. We have given it to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Guwahati for analysis,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“PFI claims that it is a democratic organization. In a democratic organization, you don’t use code language to talk to your colleagues. We have proof that they were using codes. Our experts are trying to decode them. If forensic reports find anything incriminating, the government will immediately ask the centre to ban the organization,” he added.

The police have arrested the group’s state president Animul Haque and the press secretary of the organisation Muzamil Haque for conspiring, planning and facilitating violence in Assam in the course of the protest in Guwahati final month. PFI had challenged the Assam authorities to make public the proof it has in opposition to the group and its leaders.

PFI, which has an enormous base in Kerala and different elements of south India, has been organising a base in Assam over the previous few years. The group is believed to have about 20,000 members in 22 of Assam’s 33 districts. PFI can also be stated to have robust hyperlinks with the banned College students’ Islamic Motion of India (SIMI).