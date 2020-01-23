Assam PSC Recruitment 2020: 39 Recruitment of Research Assistant in Assam

Assam Public Service Fee (APSC) Analysis underneath Planning Providers within the Division of Transformation and Improvement of the State Whole 39 posts of Assistant goes to be crammed. Purposes have been invited from certified and candidates for these posts. The appliance type must be downloaded from the web site of the Fee. Final date for filling the crammed utility type through put up 27 January 9400 is. Learn beneath for extra particulars of eligibility, utility course of and so on. …

Analysis Assistant in Planning Providers, Put up: 39 (Unreserved: 9400 )

Qualification: Commencement in Arts, Science or Commerce diploma from acknowledged college. These with honors levels will get precedence.

– Commencement needs to be one of many topics of Statistics, Economics, Arithmetic, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Enterprise Administration, Enterprise Administration, Geography and Commerce.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 years and Most 39 12 months. Age calculation 01 based mostly on January 2019 Will likely be.

– OBC / MOBC will get leisure of three years and SC / ST candidates for 5 years within the age restrict.

– There’s a provision for leisure within the age restrict 10 for all classes of disabled candidates.

Pay Scale: 22, 000 to 87, 000 Rupees. Grade Pay 9400 Rs.

Utility price: For Normal and EWS class 250 Rs. For OBC / MOBC / SC / ST 150 Rs.

– No price is payable for candidates beneath poverty line.

– Cost of utility price shall be made solely via Treasury Challan. Challan “NON

TAX REVENUE, OTHER NON TAX REVENUE 0051 PSC, 105 STATE PSC APPLICATION FEE RECEIPT OF APSC “. Write the title of the put up and the title of the division on it.

Choice Course of

– Shortlisted candidates shall be known as for written examination based mostly on the appliance. The written examination shall be in two phases, preliminary and primary examination.

– Candidates who’ve handed the preliminary examination shall be known as for the principle examination.

– Choice of candidates shall be on the premise of their efficiency in written check and interview.

– The Fee will determine whether or not the interview will happen or not. As well as, the Fee may conduct bodily effectivity check.

utility process

– Go to Assam Public Service Fee web site www.apsc.nic.in.

– ADVT given on dwelling web page. NO. 07 / 2019, Analysis Assistant in Planning Providers underneath Transformation & Improvement Division. Click on the hyperlink.

– As quickly as that is accomplished, recruitment commercial will open. Learn it properly and examine your eligibility in line with the put up.

– To obtain the appliance type underneath the identical hyperlink

A hyperlink to Direct Recruitment (DR) (New Kind) is given.

– Clicking on it, the appliance type will seem on the pc display. Take a printout of it.

After this, fill all the data sought within the utility type in your handwriting.

– Paste your latest passport dimension picture on the appliance type and signal it within the field beneath.

– Put the crammed utility type in an envelope with all of the paperwork sought and ship it to the mounted deal with. Mark the envelope for which put up you’ve utilized.

connect yo issues

– Unique Treasury Challan for utility price

– Age Certificates (Marksheet or Certificates of Tenth)

– 10 All Tutorial Certificates and Marksheets after th

– Caste certificates, EWS certificates (if relevant)

– Incapacity Certificates, Expertise Certificates (if relevant)

– Scanned copy of two passport dimension pictures and signatures.

Ship utility to

Deputy Secretary, Assam Public Service Fee, Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022

Essential date

Final date for sending purposes by put up: 27 January 2020 (Night 5. 30 O'clock)

Extra data right here

www.apsc.nic.in