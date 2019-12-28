“Assam Won’t Be Run By Nagpur”: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, RSS

CAA Protests: Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and RSS over the Citizenship legislation in Guwahati, Assam

Guwahati, Assam:

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi immediately accused the BJP of not listening to the “voice of the people” as protests in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation continued throughout the nation.

Mr Gandhi, who was in Assam, stated, “We will not allow the BJP and RSS to attack the history, culture and tradition of Assam. Assam cannot be ruled from Nagpur. Assam will only be run by its people”.

“They think they can suppress the culture and history of northeast , they did not understand your pulse,” he stated.