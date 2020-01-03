Assets Worth Rs 1.66 Crore Attached In Ponzi Scam Case In Jharkhand

The entire worth of the hooked up property is Rs 1.66 crore, Enforcement Directorate mentioned.

Property value Rs 1.66 crore have been hooked up beneath the anti-money laundering legislation in reference to an alleged chit fund or ponzi rip-off case in Jharkhand, the ED mentioned on Friday.

The case pertains to dishonest and siphoning off the general public cash by alluring gullible buyers of providing good-looking returns periodically on their funding.

The rip-off was allegedly perpetrated by a gaggle of individuals “conspiring” with different accused to cheat buyers by growing a software program within the identify of an organization, DJN Commodities, for offline buying and selling.

“The attached assets include immovable and movable properties held in the name of Jeetendra Mohan, Vishal Kumar Sinha, Prashant Kumar, DJN Jewellers, Ram Kishun Thakur and sister concerns of DJN group,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an announcement.

“DJN Commodities was registered with MCX, Mumbai, beneath proprietorship of Mr Sinha.

“Subsequently, DJN Commodities collected public deposits within the identify of on-line buying and selling with a promise to supply good-looking returns at excessive charge of curiosity on month-to-month foundation,” the ED alleged.

As an alternative of giving returns to buyers, it mentioned, the accused individuals indulged in cash circulation exercise and fraudulently gave a rosy image to the depositor concerning the sound monetary well being of the corporate.

“The accused indulged in working ingenious scheme of recurring deposits in jewelry retailers to dupe harmless buyers of their hard-earned cash,” the probe company claimed.

The immovable properties hooked up provisionally by the ED beneath the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) are positioned in Garhwa, Latehar and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand.

The movable properties are within the type of financial institution balances value Rs 5.73 lakh in fourteen financial institution accounts and 5 automobiles value Rs 59.57 lakh, the ED mentioned.

The entire worth of the hooked up property is Rs 1.66 crore, it added.

The ED initiated a probe within the case on the premise of a cost sheet subject by the state police in opposition to the accused and investigation is on, it mentioned.