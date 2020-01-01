Assets Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized Of Gujarat Firm Seized In Fraud Case

These should not the needs for which the loans have been sanctioned, the company stated (File)

New Delhi:

9 wind turbine mills and land belonging to a Gujarat-based firm, value over Rs 18 crore, have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate in reference to its probe in an alleged financial institution fraud case, the company stated on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate case pertains to a Surat-based firm Nakoda Ltd, its chairman and managing director (CMD) Babulal Gumanmal Jain, his son and joint MD Devender Babulal Jain and others.

The corporate, the company stated in a press release, “had availed fund-based and non-fund based financial assistance from a consortium of 13 banks led by Canara Bank and later on defaulted in repayment of loans to the tune of Rs 2,107 crore.”

Probe discovered that the Jains allegedly “conspired” with a dealer Puneet Rungta and Chartered Accountant Jagdish Somani to hold out “fake” sale and purchases of fancy materials with the businesses floated by the latter two, it alleged.

“On the strength of fake purchase invoices, Nakoda Ltd opened 1,212 Letters of credit (LCs) with banks amounting to Rs 4,207 crore. Investigation also revealed that out of the 1,212 LCs, 202 worth Rs 827.98 crore devolved due to non-payment by the company,” the ED charged.

“These fraudulently obtained LC based funds were laundered by Nakoda Ltd through circular transactions with various firms and then utilised for re-payment of various loans including term loans, interest, banking charges and as working capital for meeting day-to-day expenses towards running its plant and factory.”

“These are not the purposes for which the loans were sanctioned,” the Enforcement Directorate stated.