Assistance dog lets a cheeky SQUIRREL clamber all over its back 

That is the cute second a educated service canine stayed calm and even had a nap as a squirrel climbed on to its head.

Within the clip, a curious squirrel is seen scurrying round a drive-way in Jensen Seaside, Florida.

He then approaches Harley the Boxer who’s mendacity throughout the again yard.

Inside a matter of seconds, the furry animal places its paws on to Harley and slowly climbs on to its again.

Showing excited within the firm of a canine, he repeatedly twitches his head round to get a clearer view of the pup.

The squirrel then clambers on to the Boxer’s head, within the clip from January 17.

Harley seems affected person and sits nonetheless because the squirrel will be seen fidgeting.

His paws come near prodding the beloved pet’s eyes and he instantly jumps off.

Harley turns into alert and watches the squirrel wandering again.

Showing occupied with his new canine good friend, the squirrel hops again on to their again.

Seconds later, Harley is seen snoozing on their facet.

The canine’s proprietor balances a monkey nut on the facet of their ear to encourage the squirrel to climb aboard.

On cue, the fluffy animal climbs on high and chases after the nut, which is being moved round by the proprietor

On cue, the fluffy animal climbs on high and chases after the nut, which is being moved round by the proprietor.

A lot to the viewer’s amusement, Harley stays completely nonetheless and doesn’t transfer a wink. The squirrel then makes use of their again to behave as a step to succeed in the proprietor’s hand.

Their proprietor mentioned: ‘Completely superb. I do not know what else to say. She’s so well-trained. She simply will not transfer an inch.

‘The squirrel was wild and confirmed up a number of instances.’