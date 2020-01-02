Aston Villa 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Aston Villa are battling away as they search to keep away from an immediate return to the Championship.
- Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and dwell stream data
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you should learn about Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV info.
Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast info and match previews will probably be up to date all through the season.
January
12: Aston Villa v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
18: Brighton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
21: Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)
February
1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
WINTER BREAK
16: Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
22: Southampton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
March
7: Leicester Metropolis v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
14: Aston Villa v Chelsea (three:00pm)
21: Newcastle United v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
April
four: Aston Villa v Wolves (three:00pm)
11: Liverpool v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
18: Aston Villa v Manchester United (three:00pm)
25: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Could
2: Everton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
9: Aston Villa v Arsenal (three:00pm)
17: West Ham v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Aston Villa equipment 2019/20
Aston Villa launched their house equipment for the brand new season earlier this summer time – and naturally the claret physique with blue sleeves are current!
Kappa have taken over as equipment producers for the 2019/20 marketing campaign and now we have additionally received a glimpse of Villa’s away equipment.
Try the Aston Villa equipment for this season right here!
™️ and our model new house equipment. Title a greater combo, we’ll wait.
Adore it, @Kappa_UK. ????#MingsAnnounced #AVFC pic.twitter.com/IXR677RC11
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July eight, 2019
Aston Villa switch information
Executed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished
IN
Jota (Birmingham) – Undisclosed
Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed
Wesley (Membership Brugge) – £22m
Kortney Hause (Wolves) – Undisclosed
Matt Targett (Southampton) – £11m
Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) – £20m
Ezri Konsa (Brentford) – £12m
Douglas Luiz (from Man Metropolis) – £15m
Trezeguet (from Kasimpasa) – £eight.75m
Bjorn Engels (from Reims) – Undisclosed
Marvelous Nakamba (from Membership Brugge) – £10.8m
Tom Heaton (from Burnley) – £7.92m
OUT
Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield) – Undisclosed
Gary Gardner (Birmingham) – Undisclosed
Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) – Free
Mile Jedinak – Launched
Ritchie De Laet (to Royal Antwerp) – Free
Tips on how to watch Aston Villa video games on TV and dwell streaming
A few of our articles include contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You’ll be able to help us by clicking on these as we could earn fee in case you make a purchase order. There isn’t a additional price to you and we by no means enable this to bias our content material.
Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels crammed with dwell sport together with high flight video games every week.
Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of units together with smartphones and tablets.
- Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages
NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.
You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.
NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.
- Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £eight.99
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.
BT Broadband clients can add it to their present contracts for a further £6.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per thirty days.
- Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV
Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net large wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have bought the rights to point out each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.
- Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime forward of the brand new season
Aston Villa stadium info
Title: Villa Park
Capability: 42,682
Location: Birmingham
Yr opened: 1897
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Aston Villa 2019/20 season preview
How will Aston Villa fare in 2019/20?
Try our Aston Villa season preview
Add Comment