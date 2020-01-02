Aston Villa 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Aston Villa are battling away as they search to keep away from an immediate return to the Championship.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and dwell stream data

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you should learn about Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV info.

Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast info and match previews will probably be up to date all through the season.

January

12: Aston Villa v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

18: Brighton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

21: Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)

February

1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

WINTER BREAK

16: Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Southampton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

March

7: Leicester Metropolis v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

14: Aston Villa v Chelsea (three:00pm)

21: Newcastle United v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

April

four: Aston Villa v Wolves (three:00pm)

11: Liverpool v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

18: Aston Villa v Manchester United (three:00pm)

25: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Could

2: Everton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

9: Aston Villa v Arsenal (three:00pm)

17: West Ham v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Aston Villa equipment 2019/20

Aston Villa launched their house equipment for the brand new season earlier this summer time – and naturally the claret physique with blue sleeves are current!

Kappa have taken over as equipment producers for the 2019/20 marketing campaign and now we have additionally received a glimpse of Villa’s away equipment.

Try the Aston Villa equipment for this season right here!

™️ and our model new house equipment. Title a greater combo, we’ll wait. Adore it, @Kappa_UK. ????#MingsAnnounced #AVFC pic.twitter.com/IXR677RC11 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July eight, 2019

Aston Villa switch information

Executed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Jota (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed

Wesley (Membership Brugge) – £22m

Kortney Hause (Wolves) – Undisclosed

Matt Targett (Southampton) – £11m

Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) – £20m

Ezri Konsa (Brentford) – £12m

Douglas Luiz (from Man Metropolis) – £15m

Trezeguet (from Kasimpasa) – £eight.75m

Bjorn Engels (from Reims) – Undisclosed

Marvelous Nakamba (from Membership Brugge) – £10.8m

Tom Heaton (from Burnley) – £7.92m

OUT

Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield) – Undisclosed

Gary Gardner (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) – Free

Mile Jedinak – Launched

Ritchie De Laet (to Royal Antwerp) – Free

Tips on how to watch Aston Villa video games on TV and dwell streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels crammed with dwell sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of units together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their present contracts for a further £6.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per thirty days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to point out each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Aston Villa stadium info

Title: Villa Park

Capability: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Yr opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Aston Villa 2019/20 season preview

How will Aston Villa fare in 2019/20?

Try our Aston Villa season preview