Aston Villa v Leicester: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

Aston Villa and Leicester go head-to-head within the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this week
❚ We could earn fee from hyperlinks on this web page. Our editorial is at all times unbiased (be taught extra)
Aston Villa will host Leicester within the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Villa Park.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces that you must find out about the way to watch the Aston Villa v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.
What time is Aston Villa v Leicester?
Aston Villa v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.
Tips on how to watch Aston Villa v Leicester on TV and dwell stream
You possibly can watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Foremost Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 6:45pm.
Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.
- Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages
Should you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by means of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.
- Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99
Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…
Extra to observe…
Add Comment