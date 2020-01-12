Aston Villa v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa and Manchester Metropolis return to Premier League motion after each that includes in Carabao Cup semi-final ties throughout midweek.

Metropolis path Liverpool by a seemingly unbridgeable 14-point hole going into the weekend, however all they’ll do is proceed to combat in every recreation.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it is advisable find out about the way to watch the Aston Villa v Man Metropolis recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Aston Villa v Man Metropolis?

Aston Villa v Man Metropolis will kick off at four:30pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

Easy methods to watch Aston Villa v Man Metropolis on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from four:00pm.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

Should you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by means of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Go for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Villa have loved a few victories these days, however they’re very a lot a sizzling or chilly unit with little in between – highlighted by solely three attracts in 21 video games.

Metropolis could also be wounded within the grand scheme of 2019/20, however they nonetheless pose an ideal menace and will be capable of see off their hosts at Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Man Metropolis