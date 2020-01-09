Aston Villa v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa and Manchester Metropolis return to Premier League motion after each that includes in Carabao Cup semi-final ties throughout midweek.

Metropolis path Liverpool by a seemingly unbridgeable 14-point hole going into the weekend, however all they’ll do is proceed to battle in every recreation.

has rounded up every little thing it's worthwhile to learn about easy methods to watch the Aston Villa v Man Metropolis recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Aston Villa v Man Metropolis?

Aston Villa v Man Metropolis will kick off at four:30pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

Methods to watch Aston Villa v Man Metropolis on TV and reside stream

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from four:00pm.

Who will win?

Villa have loved a few victories currently, however they’re very a lot a sizzling or chilly unit with little in between – highlighted by solely three attracts in 21 video games.

Metropolis could also be wounded within the grand scheme of 2019/20, however they nonetheless pose a terrific risk and may be capable of see off their hosts at Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Man Metropolis