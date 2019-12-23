Aston Villa v Norwich: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Aston Villa tackle Norwich in an intriguing Premier League relegation conflict on Boxing Day – dwell on Amazon Prime.

Dean Smith’s males have turned heads with some robust shows this season, however the Villans have slid to 4 straight defeats and into the relegation zone for Christmas Day.

Norwich proceed to flounder within the backside three although Daniel Farke is not going to change his fluid attacking model because the Canaries battle towards a swift return to the second tier.

What time is Aston Villa v Norwich?

Aston Villa v Norwich will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

You may watch Aston Villa v Norwich on Amazon Prime via their Premier League web page.

All you’ll want to do is choose which recreation you need to watch from the record.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

What a recreation this could possibly be…

Each side will struggle to the dying for a win right here given their present predicaments – a draw would do little or no for both aspect, significantly if any of the groups above acquire three factors.

Teemu Pukki and Jack Grealish would be the key males relied upon to offer the distinction, and this author is plumping for the latter to wrap up a giant three factors.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Norwich

