Aston Villa v Norwich: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Aston Villa tackle Norwich in an intriguing Premier League relegation conflict on Boxing Day – dwell on Amazon Prime.

Dean Smith’s males have turned heads with some sturdy shows this season, however the Villans have slid to 4 straight defeats and into the relegation zone for Christmas Day.

Norwich proceed to flounder within the backside three although Daniel Farke won’t change his fluid attacking model because the Canaries battle in opposition to a swift return to the second tier.

What time is Aston Villa v Norwich?

Aston Villa v Norwich will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Methods to watch Aston Villa v Norwich on Amazon Prime

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

What a sport this may very well be…

Either side will battle to the dying for a win right here given their present predicaments – a draw would do little or no for both facet, significantly if any of the groups above achieve three factors.

Teemu Pukki and Jack Grealish would be the key males relied upon to supply the distinction, and this author is plumping for the latter to wrap up a giant three factors.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Norwich

