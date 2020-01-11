Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Manchester Metropolis will tackle Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday as they give the impression of being to leapfrog Leicester Metropolis into second spot and maintain the stress on runaway league leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola will likely be hoping for a slip-up from the Merseyside group once they play Tottenham away in a while Saturday. Guardiola has choices up entrance, with each Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in good type. Aguero is one objective away from equalling Thierry Henry’s file of 175 as the highest scoring Premier League abroad participant. Aymeric Laporte’s return to health can be a lift for Manchester Metropolis, however he is probably not rushed into the group instantly, with Guardiola having expressed the must be cautious with the French centre again. For Aston Villa, a defeat may see them slip into the relegation zone.

When is the Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match will likely be performed on January 12, 2020.

The place will the Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis League match will likely be performed?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match will likely be performed on the Villa Park stadium.

What time does the Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match will likely be telecasted on the Star Sports activities Community.

How do I watch reside streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match?

The reside streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester Metropolis Premier League match will likely be obtainable on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the data obtained from the host broadcasters)