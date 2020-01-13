Astros manager AJ Hinch, GM banned for 2020 season for sign-stealing

NEW YORK — Houston supervisor AJ Hinch and common supervisor Jeff Luhnow had been suspended for the whole season Monday and the group was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the group in 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Commissioner Rob Manfred introduced the self-discipline and strongly hinted that present Boston supervisor Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred mentioned Cora developed the sign-stealing system utilized by the Astros.

Houston additionally will forfeit its subsequent two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred mentioned Hinch was conscious of the system however didn’t deliver it to the eye of Luhnow. The GM instructed Main League Baseball he was unaware of the system however Manfred held him accountable for the group’s actions. Manfred additionally mentioned proprietor Jim Crane was not conscious.