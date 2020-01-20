Astuanta Niang left in stitches after Instagram app labels her Irish 

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

A girl was left in hysterics amused after Instagram inaccurately labelled her as ‘Irish’ on its featured filter predictions.

Astuanta Niang, 19, from Connecticut was testing out Instagram’s filter prediction ‘Which nationality do you resemble most?’ and saved getting flags from international locations far off the place she got here from.

The coed on the College of Connecticut who’s Senegalese by race, landed on the Irish flag – however determined to go along with it anyway – even making an attempt to carry out a conventional Irish dance.

Posting the hilarious clip on her TikTok account @astapasta3, will be seen riverdancing in her conventional Senegalese costume and headband, grabbing a few potatoes and even carrying an Irish hat to finish the look.

She even talked about Fortunate Charms cereal slogan ‘It is magically scrumptious!’ on the finish of the video.

Her video has since gained over 2.1 million views on TikTok video, with tons of of customers in hysterics over her comedic skit.

Replying to the put up, one consumer joked: ‘She actually do be Irish doe.’

One other added: ‘you are the funniest individual on tiktok, bye’, and one added: ‘They’re magically scrumptious’ lmaoo I misplaced it’.

Elsewhere an Irish consumer commented: ‘As an Irish, I can guarantee you. that is precisely how we act’.

Some customers contemplated over whether or not her orange scarf made the Instagram filter suppose she had ‘ginger hair’.

One TikTok consumer commented: ‘The filter detected that pure ginger hair of yours clearly, it appears lovely on this vid btw’,

One other mentioned: ‘The orange scarfs makes you seem like a ginger’.

Astuanta mentioned: ‘I felt as if the filter was actually inaccurate and needed to specific that to my followers and anybody else who watched the video.

‘It took me about 5 minutes to make the video, not an excessive amount of effort.

‘My youthful sister obtained that hat just a few years in the past from college and it was actually excellent for the video so I made a decision to make use of it.’

She added: ‘I do not suppose the Instagram filters are correct in any respect as a result of I am Senegalese and the filter gave me Irish amongst different nationalities which is approach of base, however it was nonetheless enjoyable to see which of them it landed on.

And responding to the her clip going viral, she added: ‘It is good seeing my video on Twitter as a result of persons are reaching out to me and saying I am humorous and it is good to get that affirmation from strangers and never simply your folks.’

