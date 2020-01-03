Asuka’s Odds Of Beating Becky Lynch At WWE Royal Rumble

As seen on Sky Guess, the early betting odds for Becky Lynch vs Asuka at WWE Royal Rumble have been launched.

These two girls have been on a collision course for fairly a while now with Becky Lynch persevering with to guide the ladies’s division as The Man and Asuka giving her persona a a lot wanted injection of life over the course of the previous couple of months.

Lynch all the time appears to come back up somewhat bit quick when she goes toe to toe with Asuka, however on the Rumble, she’ll be hoping to vary all of that.

By way of the betting odds, Becky Lynch is the favorite to take one step nearer in the direction of defending her RAW Ladies’s Championship at WrestleMania with odds of four/9. Asuka, however, is the considerably distant 13/eight underdog.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Ronda Rousey seem in some type, whether or not or not it’s to price Lynch the belt or, extra probably, problem her instantly after she beats Asuka.

If it’s going to be the latter then we’d think about she must win the ladies’s Royal Rumble match earlier on within the night time, however we’re getting too far forward of ourselves.

For now, all folks need is to see a terrific match between Becky and Asuka which we’re fairly sure we’re going to get. Will it reignite the flame that was Lynch’s rise to prominence in time for Mania? Solely time will inform, but when anybody can deliver that out of her, it’s Asuka.