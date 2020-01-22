Asuran remake titled Naarappa: From Samantha to Anil Ravipudi, this is how celebs react on Venkatesh’s first look

IAF deploys Sukhoi jets in TN













The makers of the Telugu remake of Asuran have titled it as Naarappa and kick-started its taking pictures from right this moment. Samantha, Anil Ravipudi and plenty of different celebs are surprised by Venkatesh’s first look from the film.

Venkatesh is thought for his household dramas and entertainer movies and he has had an city picture for a big a part of his appearing profession. However of late, he has been doing difficult and new form of roles. Put up the success of Venky Mama and F2, the Victory actor stunned each by saying to do the remake of Asuran, which is a revenge drama with a shade of caste politics.

What’s much more fascinating about this undertaking is its director – Srikanth Addala who can also be identified for his household entertainers like Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mukunda and Brahmotsavam. Whereas some doubted the capabilities of this workforce, many had been desperate to see Venkatesh’s first look and its title.

Venkatesh’s first look from NaarappaTwitter

Lastly, Suresh Productions, which is bankrolling this undertaking, tweeted the primary look posters of Venkatesh right this moment and revealed its title as Naarappa. The producer wrote, “#VictoryVenkatesh74 is #NAARAPPA Shoot begins!! Stay Tuned to explore his world. @VenkyMama @SureshProdns @theVcreations #SreekanthAddala #Manisharma.”

Venkatesh is essyining the position performed by Dhanush in Asuran and the makers have copied his look from the unique. However the city hero appears to be like magnificent within the untidy and ferocious makeover. Many individuals together with some celebs like Samantha, Manchu Manoj and Anil Ravipudi are spellbound over his transformation. They took to Twitter to share their pleasure in regards to the film.

Venkatesh’s first look from NaarappaTwitter

Right here is how celebs reacted to Venkatesh’s first look in Naarappa:

Samantha Akkineni: Fierce Venky Mama slaying it with #Naarappa Cannot wait to see him in motion!! #Naarappa #Venkatesh74 #VictoryVenkatesh @SureshProdns @Venkymama @theVcreations

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni: Cannot wait to see you on this venky mama !! Excellent look #Naarappa #VictoryVenkatesh74 @SureshProdns @Venkymama @theVcreations

Manchu Manoj: Such an intense look @VenkyMama garu as by no means earlier than Wishing an amazing success to @SureshProdns, #SrikanthAddala and all the workforce of #Narappa

Raghavendra Rao Ok: Sooooooperrrrr Venkatesh Babu…. #Narappa All the very best to all the workforce…

Rahul Vijay: TERRIFIC @VenkyMama sir ,Cannot wait to look at!! #Narappa Greatest needs to all the workforce @SureshProdns

Anil Ravipudi: Ooora Mass… Venky sir… Excellent look

S Thaman: He by no means offers up !! I significantly love Venkatesh gaaru loads . ♥️ #Narappa I’m positive this movie is goona be the very best

Ramajogaiah Sastry: One single image price million phrases…honest finest needs to Srikanth Addala garu…. Wahttaaaa title it izzzzzz

Viewers’s response to Venkatesh’s first look in Naarappa:

T S Sudhir @Iamtssudhir

I fairly love the #Venkatesh look in and as #Naarappa which is the #Telugu remake of #Dhanush’s good #Asuran. @FilterKaapiLive @SureshProdns @theVcreations

సీతారామరాజు @newmovieBuff007

#Narappa Capturing begins Terrific first look Capturing begins #Narappa scheduled to launch on Could 1st

@UrsKrishTweets

By no means anticipated this from Addala #Narappa

Deepak @deepuzoomout

Highest variety of classics ni remake chesi originals kante pedda hit kottina ghanatha unna Ekaika Hero!! V stands for Victory !! That is his conviction!! Yet another Blockbuster Loading #Naarappa #Narappa

APPAJI @APPAJI_GONGALI