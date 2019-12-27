At -15 Degree Celsius, Keylong Coldest In Himachal Pradesh

Snowfall is predicted within the center and excessive hills of the state subsequent week. (File)

Shimla:

Kufri, Manali, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Kalpa shivered beneath sub-zero temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, with the bottom temperature within the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 15 levels Celsius, the meteorological division mentioned.

The MeT workplace has predicted snowfall within the center and excessive hills of the state from December 31 to January 2.

Low visibility because of average fog was noticed in components of Una and Mandi districts, it mentioned.

The climate remained dry and chilly within the state on Friday, with the minimal temperature settled 1 to 2 levels Celsius beneath regular within the final 24 hours, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh mentioned.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 1.7 levels Celsius, whereas Sundernagar, Kufri, Solan, Bhuntar and Manali shivered at minus 2.2, minus 1.6, minus 1.four, minus 1.three and minus 1 levels Celsius respectively, Mr Singh mentioned.

He mentioned the minimal temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was three.eight and four levels Celsius respectively.

The best temperature was recorded in Solan at 19 levels Celsius.