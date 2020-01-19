At 63, Anil Kapoor doesn’t seem to age; actor gets inked for ‘Malang’

Anil Kapoor at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy.Instagram

The phrase ‘age is only a quantity’ appears to befit veteran actor Anil Kapoor who doesn’t appear to develop previous. Not solely is he staying within the league with all of the new-age actors, but additionally placing up a troublesome struggle in opposition to them.

Because the sexagenarian is all set to be seen within the sneakers of a cop in Mohit Suri’s ‘Malang’, the actor has obtained himself inked, along with the opposite transformations like colouring his hair and setting health purpose to ace his efficiency.

“This is the first time I’ll be sporting tattoos. Each tattoo chronicles the journey of my character,” the actor instructed Mid-day.

Anil had by no means thought of getting a tattoo

Whereas he added that he’s by no means low on power with regards to experimenting and attempting on new issues for a task, the considered getting a tattoo was one thing he had by no means thought of.

“I’ve always been up for experimenting with my look, but the permanence of tattoos was something I hadn’t considered. But it was important for my character, so, Mohit and I broke down the nuances and built a believable story to justify it,” Anil shared.

He has change into the butt of household jokes

The 63-year-old obtained himself inked by tattoo artist Mansingh and Axa Shareen. Getting a brand new signal on physique has for sure proved that Anil is severe with regards to performing. However on the non-public entrance, he has “become the butt of family jokes”. Nonetheless, his household has been supportive, the actor mentioned.

His character in ‘Malang’ appears to be of nice significance to the actor as as soon as in an interview he had mentioned that “It’s definitely a role that will stay with me for a long time.”

Anil additionally shared the intricacies and the time that went into getting his look proper. “My character in the film is that of an eccentric cop, who’s driven to achieve his mission. Getting the look right for my role in Malang was a challenging affair. To do justice to my character, I had to shed a few kilos. I also experimented with my hair and got a temporary tattoo,” he mentioned.

The upcoming romantic thriller will hit huge screens per week earlier than Valentine’s day on February 7.