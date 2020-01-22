At Anti-CAA Rally, Mamata Banerjee’s “Citizenship” Query To Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee took out an anti-CAA protest march in Darjeeling.

Darjeeling:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated that the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) and Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) is not going to be carried out within the state. Attacking the centre at a rally in Darjeeling, she requested Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah to make clear whether or not an individual can be declared foreigner earlier than being allowed to use for citizenship underneath the legislation. She additionally forged doubts on the centre’s intention behind asking for the date and native land of oldsters within the NPR train.

“Every day the Union home minister is giving new sermons. Yesterday he said that we (opposition parties) are misleading the people. I would like to ask him to clarify whether a person will be declared foreigner and then allowed to apply for citizenship under the CAA,” Ms Banerjee was quoted by information company PTI as saying on the rally.

Mr Shah on Tuesday mentioned the citizenship legislation is not going to be withdrawn come what could.

“The centre is saying that there is no need for documents for NPR, then why are they asking about date and place of birth of parents. The Centre is actually planning to make two lists – one for those who would submit documents and another for those who wouldn’t,” she added.

“Is it true or not that you have to give your parents birth date and location? Is it not true that citizens will have to become foreigners for 5 years before getting citizenship? Is it not true that once they say they are foreigners they will lose land, job, education degrees?…Will you take back CAA or not?” she informed the group.

Referring to the police crackdowns on anti-CAA protests in a number of cities, she mentioned the federal government was making an attempt to make individuals “fearful”. “To hide from this situation (economic slowdown), they are creating this situation,” she mentioned.

The CAA for the primary time in India makes faith a criterion for citizenship. The federal government says the Citizenship Modification Act will assist expedite the grant of citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who got here to India as a result of spiritual persecution and settled right here earlier than 2015.

Critics say they concern the legislation discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

Violent protests had damaged out in opposition to the legislation and NRC in a number of elements of the nations, resulting in deaths in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam. The federal government had later mentioned there had been no dialogue on the nationwide NRC.

With inputs from PTI