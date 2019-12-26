At least 15 migrants in small boats are rescued off Kent coast

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 07:21 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:36 EST, 26 December 2019

A minimum of 15 migrants crammed into small boats have been intercepted making the perilous journey to British shores this morning.

Within the early hours of Boxing Day, UK Border Drive officers detained the migrants and introduced them into the Port of Dover.

The treacherous in a single day Channel crossing would have been bitterly chilly, and the largely male migrants had been seen strolling up the gangway wrapped in thermal survival blankets.

When the authorities had been alerted to a potential breach of the border, they dispatched a HM Coastguard helicopter, a fixed-wing spotter airplane, two Border Drive ships and the Dover lifeboat.

A Sky Information reporter mentioned: ‘Lots of them had life jackets on, which had been taken off by these officers once they acquired to the highest of that gangway and put in a pile to at least one aspect, and so they had been led to [a] delivery container the place they got sizzling drinks and blankets.’

Within the early hours of Boxing Day, UK Border Drive officers detained the migrants and introduced them into the Port of Dover (pictured arriving)

The treacherous in a single day Channel crossing would have been bitterly chilly, and the largely male migrants had been seen strolling up the gangway wrapped in thermal survival blankets

HM Coastguard mentioned it had been coordinating the response to a ‘variety of incidents’ off the Kent coast.

Greater than 1,700 individuals have crossed the Channel in small boats this 12 months.

The migrant disaster erupted final November, with a whole bunch arriving within the remaining two months of 2018.

It prompted then-Residence Secretary Sajid Javid to declare a ‘main incident’, calling in additional Border Drive cutters and the Authorities spending tens of millions of kilos to sort out the problem.

However the issue has worsened all through 2019, and Residence Secretary Priti Patel revealed in October she had agreed an ‘motion plan’ with France.

She mentioned patrols throughout the French coast had been doubled to cease individuals smugglers, and the Residence Workplace had already funded drones to scour France’s seashores – however the crossings have continued.

The migrants had been given lifejackets by Border Drive and got sizzling drinks on their detainment, Sky Information reported

Final month, no less than 129 migrants made it into the UK by making the life-risking journey throughout the Dover Strait, one of many world’s busiest delivery lanes.

Newly elected Dover MP Natalie Elphicke met with the Residence Secretary final week to debate the state of affairs.

Mrs Elphicke mentioned final week: ‘The French have been given tens of tens of millions of kilos of British hard-earned taxpayer cash to cease unlawful departures from their shores. I need to know the place the cash has gone.

‘As a result of whereas a lot has been achieved, it’s clear there’s extra to do. Extra to do tackling the individuals traffickers behind this stunning commerce in individuals. Extra to do ensuring anybody discovered within the Channel is straight away despatched again to France.

‘Extra to do by the French to cease these unlawful departures from French shores. That’s the greatest deterrent – to verify this criminality can’t succeed.’