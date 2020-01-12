At Least 19 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog In Parts Of North India

On Saturday, a minimum of 26 Delhi-bound trains had been delayed because of fog (Representational)

New Delhi:

At the very least 19 Delhi-bound trains had been delayed on Sunday by one to 5 hours because of extreme fog in a number of elements of northern India.

In response to Northern Railway officers, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Specific was operating behind its schedule by 5 hours, adopted by Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Specific, which was delayed by four hours 15 minutes.

Malda-New Delhi Farakka Specific and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Specific had been delayed by 4 hours whereas Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Specific and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Specific had been operating late by three hours 45 minutes and three hours 40 minutes, respectively.

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Specific was delayed by two hours 45 minutes and Rewa-Anand Vihar Specific was operating late by two hours 30 minutes from its schedule.

On Saturday, a minimum of 26 Delhi-bound trains had been delayed because of extreme fog in a number of elements of northern India.