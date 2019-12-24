News

At least 24 Dead In Indonesia After Bus Plunges Into Ravine: Police

December 24, 2019
The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered right into a 150-metre (500-foot) ravine. (Representational)

Palembang, Indonesia:

A minimum of two dozen individuals died and 13 others had been injured after a bus plunged right into a ravine in Indonesia, police stated. 

The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered right into a 150-metre (500-foot) ravine in South Sumatra province simply earlier than midnight (1600 GMT) on Monday and ended up in a river, native police spokesman Dolly Gumara advised AFP Tuesday.

