December 28, 2019 | 1:37pm

A view of a broken automobile by the location of a aircraft crash close to Feu Follet Street and Verot College Street in Lafayette, La. AP

A minimum of 5 folks had been killed in a small aircraft crash in Louisiana early Saturday after the plane went down moments after takeoff, in line with a report.

One surviving passenger and three individuals who had been on the bottom had been taken to the hospital, Lafayette Hearth Chief Robert Benoit mentioned, in line with CNN.

It’s unclear what precipitated the crash.

Climate may have been an element. The Nationwide Climate Service reported a “dense fog” on Saturday round 7 a.m.