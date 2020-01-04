January three, 2020 | 7:38pm

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti-American and anti-Israel slogans throughout a protest towards U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, seen within the pictures. AP

At the least 5 members of an Iran-backed militia have been killed in an airstrike north of Baghdad late Friday — nearly 24 hours after prime Iranian basic Qassem Soleimani died in a US missile assault, the group stated.

The airstrike hit two automobiles carrying members of the militia, an official, who spoke on the situation of anonymity, advised The Related Press.

The Fashionable Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of principally Shiite militias in Iraq that features Kataib Hezbollah, stated a convoy of medics had been hit.

“Initial sources confirm that the strike targeted a convoy of Popular Mobilization Forces medics near Taji stadium in Baghdad,” it stated in a press release.

An Iraqi military supply advised Reuters that the strikes killed six folks and critically wounded three.

With Put up wires