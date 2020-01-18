At least he won’t mind the F-words! Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack, 20, joins the Royal Marines 

By Mark Nicol for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 18:28 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:31 EST, 18 January 2020

Inheritor to his celeb chef father’s £200 million fortune, he has grown up dwelling a lifetime of luxurious.

However The Mail on Sunday can completely reveal that Jack Ramsay, eldest son of Michelin-starred chef and TV character Gordon Ramsay, 53, has deserted his pampered life-style and joined the Royal Marines as an £18,000-a-year recruit.

With out fanfare or publicity, Jack, 20, started the corps’ gruelling 32-week fundamental coaching course late final 12 months and, if he exhibits the starvation to succeed, will earn a coveted inexperienced beret this autumn.

Jack Ramsay, eldest son of Michelin-starred chef and TV character Gordon Ramsay, 53, has deserted his pampered life-style and joined the Royal Marines as an £18,000-a-year recruit. The pair are pictured collectively above

Remarkably, given his public faculty schooling and spectacular A-level outcomes, Jack has enlisted as a marine somewhat than a younger officer.

It means he’ll be taught navy expertise alongside recruits from robust working-class backgrounds, a few of whom are aged 16 and don’t have any tutorial .

Final night time, a supply on the Royal Marines’ Commando Coaching Centre at Lympstone, Devon, stated Jack had made an important begin and was in style.

He added: ‘In the beginning, he’s simply one other marine recruit to us, a ‘bod’. There is no nepotism right here and no favouritism.

Jack’s sporting background has ensured he’s effectively ready for the bodily rigours of marines coaching, which incorporates assault programs, endurance marches and health club exams. A Royal Marines Commando badge is seen above

‘He is getting his head down and delivering the products up to now. He appears match and is effectively appreciated. Not surprisingly, there’s quite a lot of good-natured banter when Jack and his mates sit right down to eat and once they’re on a discipline train about who ought to put together the rations.’

Proud Gordon gave his son a uncommon Rolex watch price £10,000 for his 18th birthday and Jack’s Instagram account, which has 282,000 followers, contains footage of him mendacity on a gondola in Venice with Brooklyn Beckham and different envy-inducing pictures taken at idyllic areas around the globe.

But the previous Dulwich School schoolboy who went on to review at Exeter College has swapped his designer garments for navy fatigues and even shaved off his blond locks to carve a profession in considered one of Britain’s hardest navy items.

With out fanfare or publicity, Jack, 20, started the corps’ gruelling 32-week fundamental coaching course late final 12 months and, if he exhibits the starvation to succeed, will earn a coveted inexperienced beret this autumn

Jack’s sporting background has ensured he’s effectively ready for the bodily rigours of marines coaching, which incorporates assault programs, endurance marches and health club exams.

He performed rugby for his faculty and college and has additionally competed in judo, water polo and triathlon occasions.

It is a profession transfer which will shock some, however Jack has up to now expressed his need to succeed for himself.

On the Channel four documentary Born Well-known final 12 months, he stated: ‘I’ve grown up in a bubble. I’ve by no means needed to battle or do something for myself. I do not know what I am like with out all the pieces I’ve obtained.’

Final night time, the Royal Marines declined to remark – because the corps doesn’t talk about particular person recruits.