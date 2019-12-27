At least seven dead when jet with 100 people on board crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan

By Ralph R. Ortega For Dailymail.com

Printed: 22:41 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 23:17 EST, 26 December 2019

Not less than seven individuals have been reported useless after a passenger jet crashed after takeoff from an airport in Kazakhstan on Friday.

The Bek Air flight with 100 on board went down shortly after take off from the airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Friday morning reviews the BBC.

Seven deaths have been confirmed, the BBC reviews.

Scroll down for video

Not less than seven individuals have been reported useless after a passenger jet crashed after takeoff from an airport in Kazakhstan on Friday. The airplane (pictured) was reported to have smashed by means of a concrete fence after which right into a small constructing instantly after takeoff.

The airplane was reported to have smashed by means of a concrete fence after which right into a small constructing instantly after takeoff.

Footage of the crash scene present the fuselage partially damaged up within the ruins of the constructing struck.

Footage of the crash scene present the fuselage partially damaged up within the ruins of the constructing that was struck.

Folks could be heard calling for assist in movies of the crash web site posted on-line.

A number of the footage additionally exhibits what seem like our bodies within the wreckage.

Emergency service personnel have rushed to the scene to look by means of the rubble for survivors.

A picture of the wreckage posted in video footage by @Breaking911 on Twitter exhibits what seem like our bodies within the wreckage

First responders seek for survivors within the wreckage of the airplane the place it struck a small constructing after take off from the airport in Almaty, the biggest metropolis in Kazakhstan

First responders comb by means of the wreckage of the airplane searching for survivors. The Bek Air flight crashed proper after takeoff from the airport in Almaty by means of a concrete wall and right into a small constructing Friday morning

The airplane was en route from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, to the nation’s capital of Nursultan.