At Minus 4, Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season; Drass At Minus 26

Srinagar:

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir confronted intense chilly circumstances on Tuesday with Srinagar experiencing the coldest evening of the season to this point, the climate workplace mentioned.

The minimal temperature throughout Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remained a number of levels under the freezing level on Tuesday owing to clear sky, an official of the Meteorological Division mentioned.

He mentioned Srinagar recorded the coldest evening of the season as far as the minimal temperature within the metropolis settled at minus four levels Celsius final evening over 4 levels down from zero.2 diploma Celsius the earlier evening, resulting in freezing of water provide traces at a number of locations.

The town had recorded the identical minimal temperature on December eight.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 10.2 levels Celsius final evening down from the earlier evening’s minus eight.5 levels Celsius, he mentioned.

The evening temperature at Pahalgam resort, which additionally serves as one of many base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 10.four levels Celsius as towards minus 10.eight levels Celsius on Monday, he mentioned.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place within the valley, he added.

The official mentioned Qazigund the gateway city to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.eight levels Celsius, a lower of almost 10 levels from Monday.

Kokernag city, additionally in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6 levels Celsius, whereas Kupwara in north registered the minimal of minus four.5 levels Celsius, the official mentioned.

He mentioned Leh city, within the Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 16.7 levels Celsius seven levels down from minus 9.9 levels Celsius on the earlier evening.

The minimal temperature in Drass settled at minus 26.7 levels Celsius in comparison with minus 21.6 levels Celsius the opposite evening, the official mentioned.

The Meteorological Division (MeT) Workplace has forecast primarily dry climate for the week forward.

Kashmir is at present beneath the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’- the 40-day harshest interval of winter when the possibilities of snowfall are most frequent and most and the temperature drops significantly.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ started on December 21 and ends on January 31, however the chilly wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day interval is adopted by a 20-day lengthy ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small chilly) and a 10-day lengthy ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (child chilly).

