At Minus 5.6 Degrees, Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of The Season

A layer of ice seen on the Dal Lake resulting from extreme chilly. (PTI)

Srinagar:

The chilly wave continued its report breaking spree in Kashmir as Srinagar recorded the coldest night time of the season with the town freezing at minus 5.6 levels Celsius, the Meteorological Division (MeT) mentioned on Friday.

The minimal temperature throughout Kashmir and Ladakh remained a number of levels under the freezing level on Friday owing to clear sky, an official of the MeT mentioned.

He mentioned Srinagar recorded the coldest night time of the season as far as the minimal temperature within the metropolis settled at minus 5.6 levels Celsius final night- zero.6 levels down from minus 5.zero diploma Celsius the earlier night time, resulting in freezing of water provide strains at a number of locations.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 9.5 levels Celsius final night- up from the earlier night time’s minus 11.2 levels Celsius, he mentioned.

The night time temperature at Pahalgam resort, which additionally serves as one of many base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 12.zero levels Celsius as towards minus 12.7 levels Celsius on Thursday, he mentioned.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place within the valley, he added.

The official mentioned Qazigund – the gateway city to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10.5 levels Celsius – a lower of practically two levels from minus 9.eight levels Celsius yesterday.

Kokernag city, additionally in south, recorded a low of minus 7.zero levels Celsius, whereas Kupwara, in north, registered the minimal of minus 6.three levels Celsius, the official mentioned.

He mentioned Leh city within the Ladakh Union territory recorded a low of minus 20.7 levels Celsius, down from minus 18 levels Celsius yesterday.

The MeT Workplace has forecast primarily dry climate for the week forward.

Kashmir is presently below the grip of “Chillai-Kalan” – the 40-day harshest interval of winter when the possibilities of snowfall are most frequent and most and the temperature drops significantly.

“Chillai-Kalan” started on December 21 and ends on January 31, however the chilly wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day interval is adopted by a 20-day lengthy “Chillai-Khurd” (small chilly) and a 10-day lengthy “Chillai-Bachha” (child chilly).