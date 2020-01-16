At the National Western Stock Show, 4,000 pounds of steak but no possum barbecue

Relaxation assured, on the 2020 Nationwide Western Inventory Present, there isn’t any scarcity of meat to style: All through the two-week occasion, cooks are making ready four,000 kilos of steak alone — some 600 ribeye cuts, the identical for NY strips, and 300 filets.

However right here’s what you gained’t discover to eat on the stockyards this yr: a ultimate, free feast with six tons of smoked meat — two bears, 4 buffalo, 150 possums, 5 elk. That custom began and led to Denver with the good barbecue riot of 1898. Heard of it?

So by a 21st Century lens, sure, it might sound ironic, even merciless to go to the inventory present to eat. However on the first Denver Nationwide Inventory Growers’ Conference 122 years in the past, “no event … garnered more enthusiastic headlines than the grand barbecue that was promised to follow the stock show,” in accordance with the Colorado Encyclopedia.

To complete off the occasion and impress all these visiting cattlemen and officers, Denver’s Union Pacific Stockyard deliberate to host a free meal for 25,000 attendees.

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Submit Brisket Nachos on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present as photographed on Jan. eight, 2020.

When you suppose brisket nachos and veal sausages sound thrilling, nicely, again then they have been serving up South American bay leaf-spiced bear meat, mint-sauce mutton and possum with candy potatoes on the facet.

You might wash all of it down with beer donated by Denver’s then-largest brewery, Zang.

Think about buffalo and beef cuts so huge, the cooks have been utilizing mops to baste them by the minute, in accordance with the Rocky Mountain Information.

Whereas greater than 700,000 individuals attended the inventory present in 2019, it took solely 30,000 hungry attendees to storm the stockyard in 1898. Earlier than the dignitaries might make their method in, residents of the “city’s slums” arrived in droves, in accordance with the Denver Public Library’s Western Historical past division.

The corralled mob pushed by a roped partition, collapsing the desk of ready meals. “Police officers and state militia cavalry troops tried to hold back the crowd, as terrified waiters threw chunks of beef and loaves of bread at the mob,” in accordance with the Colorado Encyclopedia.

The Rocky’s editor, William Byers, had volunteered as a waiter that day.

Reviews of police brutality appeared in papers by Friday, Jan. 28, 1898, together with estimates of looted objects like 2,000 tin cups and 1,000 metal knives and forks. The rioters additionally took barrels of beer. One man, Claude Wilson, was killed in a fistfight that broke out that day on the stockyards’ lodge.

Quick-forward to 2020 and probably the most pleasure food-wise on the inventory present are Nutella funnel desserts.

“We’re really trying to elevate everything, but still make it approachable and stock show-centric,” the occasion’s government chef Mike Van Trabert advised a room stuffed with press at a pre-show tasting occasion.

Throughout the 16 days of the 2020 present, the Nationwide Western Bar & Grille operates as a sit-down restaurant and steakhouse. There’s additionally Massive Bubba’s Unhealthy BBQ, Coors Cowboy Bar, a TX Whiskey Tavern and extra meals stands.

However a bear and possum barbecue for the entire metropolis to ransack? You’ll should do with out.