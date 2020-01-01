At year’s end, Southern California’s precipitation remains above normal

Because of December storms, a lot of Southern California will ring within the new yr with above-normal precipitation.

In the meantime, the northern a part of the state stays principally beneath regular after the primary six months of the rainfall season, in accordance with Jan Null of Golden Gate Climate Providers.

Northern California’s wet season acquired off to a late begin, however Southern California’s was somewhat early this yr.

San Francisco and Crescent Metropolis are at 73% of regular to this point as of Monday. Sacramento has seen 79% of its regular rainfall, and an eight-station index of measuring places within the Sierra Nevada north of Lake Tahoe stands at 73% of regular. That is an space that features the Sacramento, American and Feather rivers, in addition to the state’s largest dams. It’s essential for water prospects all through the state, and particularly for Southern California.

Within the southern a part of the state, Los Angeles is at 166% of regular. Sandberg, within the mountains close to the junction of the 5 Freeway and Freeway 138, is at 188% of regular. And San Diego is available in at 211% of its regular to this point. Palmdale, within the excessive desert, has had 129% of regular rainfall, and Riverside, within the Inland Empire, has 118% of regular.

Santa Maria, in Central California, is on the mark with a good 100% of regular.

Crescent Metropolis and San Francisco had been among the many reporting stations that noticed enchancment in December; on Dec. 9, they’d seen 60% and 64% of regular rainfall, respectively. However the essential eight-station index of measuring stations within the northern Sierra slipped from 83% of regular to its present 73%. The 5 stations within the central Sierra measured 68% of regular, down from 84% on Dec. 9, and the six stations within the southern Sierra confirmed a decline from 82% of regular on Dec. 9 to the present 73%.

There’s no El Niño within the equation this yr, however an atmospheric river or two can rapidly change every part. California receives 25% to 50% of its annual precipitation from these unpredictable “rivers in the sky.”