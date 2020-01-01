Athade Srimannarayana movie review and rating by audience: Live updates

RGV type celebration new yr













Director Sachin Ravi’s Telugu film Athade Srimannarayana that includes Rakshith Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava within the lead roles has acquired optimistic evaluation and good ranking from the viewers.

Athade Srimannarayana is a fantasy journey comedy movie, w the dubbed model of Kannada movie Avane Srimannarayana. Rakshit Shetty has written the script for the movie with Abhijith Mahesh, Anirudh Kodg, Chandrajith Belliappa, Nagarjun Sharma and Abhilash. HK Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah have bankrolled it underneath the banners Shree Devi Entertainers, Pushkar Movies and Paramvah Studios. It has acquired a U/A certificates from the censor board and its runtime is three.06 hours.

Athade Srimannarayana story: The film is centered on lacking loot. Narayana – a unusual new cop on the town is in pursuit of fixing a long-held thriller within the city of Amaravati. He has to get previous the a lot dreaded Jairam – chief of the dacoit clan named Abhiras, and Tukaram – a crafty politician. How he does kinds the crux of the movie.

Athade SrimannarayanaTwitter

Athade Srimannarayana film evaluation stay updates: We carry you some viewers’ response to the movie shared on Twitter. Scroll right down to see audiences’ reactions:

Vamsi Kaka @vamsikaka

Carried out with first half and it is pure brilliance #AthadeSrimannarayana #AthadeSrimannarayana is a Fantasy Motion Drama with taut screenplay & wealthy technical points. One other BLOCKBUSTER content material from Kannada trade after #KGF.

Vinay @Coolest_Vinay

#AthadeSrimannarayana first half – attention-grabbing screenplay Every scene is necessary (Elevation comedy key level) Hero elevations Making @shanvisrivastav masss interval scene

TeluguBulletin.com @TeluguBulletin

Dwell Updates: #AthadeSrimannarayana Film FDFS 30 minutes into movie- It is a cow boy interval treasure hunt movie. Visuals, shot making, BGMs and performances are prime notch. #ASN #ASNonJan1st #rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav #NewYear2020

BuzZ Basket @ursBuzzBasket

#AthadeSrimannarayana #AvaneSrimannarayana #RakshithShetty #shanvisrivastava Dwell Updates / Assessment @ursBuzzBasket

First Half: RakshithShetty Efficiency BGM Cinematography

Funmate @FunmateOfficial

#AthadeSrimannarayana is a whole totally different expertise to observe @rakshitshetty good writing ✍ ✍ Price to your cash