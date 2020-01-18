Athiya’s Mushy Reaction To KL Rahul’s Instagram Post Takes The Cake

KL Rahul impressed every body along with his all-round present as a wicketkeeper-batsman throughout India’s 36-run win over Australia within the second One-Day Worldwide (ODI) in Rajkot on Friday. KL Rahul scored a quickfire 80 off 52 deliveries and likewise accomplished a pointy stumping off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling to ship Australia captain Aaron Finch packing and break the 62-run stand between Finch and David Warner. After the win, KL Rahul took to Instagram to share a number of photos from the second ODI. Quickly after KL Rahul posted the photographs, Athiya Shetty, Bollywood actress, posted a coronary heart emoji on the put up, resulting in quite a few replies from followers.

Aside from Athiya Shetty, Ranveer Singh, who is about to play former India captain Kapil Dev on the massive display, additionally appreciated KL Rahul’s innings on Friday.

Picture Credit score: Instagram

“The Boss Blade,” Ranveer Singh commented on the Karnataka batsman’s Instagram put up.

Within the match, after being put in to bat by Australia, India posted an imposing whole of 340 for six from their quota of 50 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the group as he missed his century by simply 4 runs. India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul additionally chipped in with half-centuries.

In reply, Australia misplaced David Warner, who scored an unbeaten hundred within the first ODI, within the fourth over.

Steve Smith fell two in need of his century whereas Marnus Labuschagne impressed with a knock of 46 in his first outing with the bat within the restricted overs format.

Australia had been bowled out for 304 within the 50th over as India managed to degree the collection.

With the collection tied at 1-1, each groups will lock horns in Benglauru on Sunday within the decider.