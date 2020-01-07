Atishi Among 3 AAP Members To Prepare Party Manifesto For Delhi Polls

The election to the 70-member Delhi Meeting will happen on February eight

New Delhi:

A 3-member committee led by Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) spokesperson and Oxford-educated Atishi has been fashioned by the AAP to organize its manifesto for the upcoming meeting polls in Delhi.

Aside from Atishi, AAP spokesperson and former IPS officer Ajoy Kumar, and vice chairperson on the Dialogue and Improvement Fee of Delhi and an alumnus of Columbia College Jasmine Shah may also be a part of the committee, senior AAP chief Gopal Rai mentioned.

The manifesto is prone to be launched between January 15 and 20, he mentioned, including that the imaginative and prescient of the get together within the subsequent 5 years can be highlighted in it.

“For our manifesto, suggestions from town halls, door-to-door campaign and ”mohalla sabhas” have been taken and they all will be evaluated to include in the manifesto,” Mr Rai mentioned.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Meeting will happen on February eight and outcomes can be declared on February 11.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned the notification for the polls can be issued on January 14, whereas the final date of withdrawal of candidature can be January 24.