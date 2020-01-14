ATLANTA — Truist Park is the brand new title of the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, changing SunTrust Park.

Atlanta introduced the change Tuesday following SunTrust financial institution’s merger with BB&T to type Truist Monetary Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.

Most new purple indicators on the stadium are anticipated to be in place in time for the Braves’ residence opener in opposition to Miami on April three. SunTrust Park indicators have already got been eliminated.

Braves president Derek Schiller says he expects the brand new branding to endure for the “next 20-plus years.”